AIG Hospitals to Revolutionize Cancer Care with New Oncology Centre
AIG Hospitals announced a significant investment of Rs 800 crore to establish a new dedicated oncology centre. They plan to acquire a Proton Beam Therapy system from IBA, marking a milestone in providing cutting-edge cancer care in Southeast Asia. The new centre aims to offer advanced treatment options with precision.
AIG Hospitals has revealed plans to invest a substantial Rs 800 crore in a new oncology centre, poised to elevate cancer treatment standards in India. The facility, to be located on their existing Gachibowli campus in Hyderabad, symbolizes a significant commitment to enhancing cancer care.
The hospital's board has sanctioned the acquisition of a Proton Beam Therapy system from Belgium-based IBA. This move, according to Chairman Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, is a transformative stride. This state-of-the-art equipment will be the first of its kind in Southeast Asia, offering a highly precise treatment method, DynamicARC proton therapy.
By integrating this technology, AIG Hospitals not only aligns with its vision of world-class cancer care but also establishes the region's third proton therapy centre. This advanced radiation technology is particularly effective in treating complex cancers near vital organs, promising considerable improvements in patient outcomes both for children and adults.
(With inputs from agencies.)
