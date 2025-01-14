Pharmaceutical Giants Forge Billion-Dollar Deals Amid Industry Conference

British pharmaceutical leader GSK has announced a deal to purchase Boston's biopharmaceutical firm IDRx for $1.15 billion. The acquisition emphasizes GSK's commitment to advancing treatments for rare tumors and highlights a trend of significant mergers in the healthcare industry.

Amidst the bustling healthcare conference in San Francisco, Eli Lilly made significant strides, agreeing to acquire cancer therapy from Scorpion Therapeutics for a staggering $2.5 billion. This move aims to strengthen Eli Lilly's pipeline in cancer treatment, showcasing the ongoing momentum in pharmaceutical mergers and acquisitions.

Globally, drugmakers are poised for a resurgence of mega-deals as expectations rise for relaxed regulatory scrutiny under the incoming Trump administration. This sentiment was evident at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, where executives expressed optimism for a thriving merger landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)