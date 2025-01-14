Empowering Recovery: Army Chief Unveils New Prosthetic Lab
General Upendra Dwivedi inaugurated a new upper limb training lab at Pune's Artificial Limb Centre, emphasizing prosthetic advancements and rehabilitation for soldiers. The center aims to provide top-notch care and empower amputees. The Army remains committed to veterans' welfare and independent living.
In a significant stride towards enhancing prosthetic care, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi inaugurated a new upper limb training lab at the Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) in Pune on Tuesday.
The Army Chief was shown the latest advancements in the center's prosthetic care, which includes state-of-the-art computer-aided designing and manufacturing workshops, according to a press release.
The lab is set to boost the ALC's capabilities in delivering personalized rehabilitation for upper limb amputees, ensuring top-tier support for their recovery journey. General Dwivedi's visit underscores the Indian Army's enduring dedication to the welfare of its soldiers, as he engaged with patients, offering encouragement and sharing moments of joy.
