Left Menu

Empowering Recovery: Army Chief Unveils New Prosthetic Lab

General Upendra Dwivedi inaugurated a new upper limb training lab at Pune's Artificial Limb Centre, emphasizing prosthetic advancements and rehabilitation for soldiers. The center aims to provide top-notch care and empower amputees. The Army remains committed to veterans' welfare and independent living.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-01-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 16:14 IST
Empowering Recovery: Army Chief Unveils New Prosthetic Lab
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards enhancing prosthetic care, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi inaugurated a new upper limb training lab at the Artificial Limb Centre (ALC) in Pune on Tuesday.

The Army Chief was shown the latest advancements in the center's prosthetic care, which includes state-of-the-art computer-aided designing and manufacturing workshops, according to a press release.

The lab is set to boost the ALC's capabilities in delivering personalized rehabilitation for upper limb amputees, ensuring top-tier support for their recovery journey. General Dwivedi's visit underscores the Indian Army's enduring dedication to the welfare of its soldiers, as he engaged with patients, offering encouragement and sharing moments of joy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025