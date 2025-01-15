Left Menu

Expired IV Fluid Scandal Rocks West Bengal Hospital

A woman died and three others became critically ill after receiving alleged expired IV fluid in a state-run hospital in West Bengal. The CID is investigating, questioning medical staff and family members. The state has banned certain medicines as a precaution after initial findings of human error.

The tragic incident at a state-run hospital in West Bengal has resulted in the death of one woman and left three others critically ill, reportedly due to the administration of expired intravenous fluid.

CID officers have launched an investigation, interrogating medical staff and family members to dig deeper into the disturbing event that unfolded in the gynaecology department of Medinipur Medical College and Hospital.

An initial report suggests human error may have contributed to the incident, prompting a precautionary ban on specific medicines by the state's health department.

