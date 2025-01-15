Unmasking Mystery in Rajouri: Unexplained Deaths

In a startling development, the quiet village of Badhaal in Rajouri's border district has witnessed more than a dozen unexplained deaths since December 7, raising alarm among the authorities and villagers alike.

Despite thorough testing both within and outside Jammu and Kashmir, Health Minister Sakeena Masood confirmed on Wednesday that none of the deaths were caused by a mysterious disease. This revelation comes after the deaths of 13 individuals, including 11 children, from three interrelated families residing in close proximity, with an ongoing police and district administration investigation tasked with unlocking the deadly mystery.

Intrigued by the presence of neurotoxins in some samples, officials remain vigilant, awaiting additional forensic science reports while emphasizing the importance of unraveling the precise cause. Masood's commitment to uncovering the truth is evident, as she engages with district authorities to expedite the ongoing inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)