Uttar Pradesh's 'Food Safety on Wheels' Initiative at Maha Kumbh
The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced mobile food laboratories to inspect hygiene and safety standards at the Maha Kumbh Mela. With millions of pilgrims attending, the initiative ensures clean food through on-the-spot testing and coordinated monitoring across the fairgrounds.
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh government announced the introduction of mobile laboratories to perform food inspections at eateries during the Maha Kumbh Mela, aiming to uphold hygiene and safety standards.
Assistant Food Commissioner Sushil Kumar Singh highlighted the use of 'Food Safety on Wheels' to prevent spoiled or adulterated food from reaching pilgrims. These labs conduct immediate tests at various food outlets, with swift action taken on any safety complaints.
The government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is striving to provide quality meals to millions attending the event. The fair is divided into five zones and 25 sectors, each monitored by food safety officers. Coordinated efforts are overseen from a central office on Sankat Mochan Marg in Sector 24.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath Discuss Implementation of New Criminal Laws in Uttar Pradesh
Maha Kumbh 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Media Centre Amid Swift Preparations
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Launches 'Maa Ki Rasoi' and 'Kumbhvani' Radio Channel Amid Maha Kumbh
Preparing for the Divine: CM Yogi Adityanath's Maha Kumbh Review
CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Special FM Channel 'Kumbhvani' for Maha Kumbh 2025