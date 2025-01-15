Uttar Pradesh's 'Food Safety on Wheels' Initiative at Maha Kumbh

The Uttar Pradesh government announced the introduction of mobile laboratories to perform food inspections at eateries during the Maha Kumbh Mela, aiming to uphold hygiene and safety standards.

Assistant Food Commissioner Sushil Kumar Singh highlighted the use of 'Food Safety on Wheels' to prevent spoiled or adulterated food from reaching pilgrims. These labs conduct immediate tests at various food outlets, with swift action taken on any safety complaints.

The government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is striving to provide quality meals to millions attending the event. The fair is divided into five zones and 25 sectors, each monitored by food safety officers. Coordinated efforts are overseen from a central office on Sankat Mochan Marg in Sector 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)