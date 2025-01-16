Tragedy Strikes: Newborn Dies Amid Hospital Probe
A newborn died from multiple organ failure at Midnapore Medical College, sparking investigations into alleged expired intravenous fluid use after several women fell critically ill post-childbirth, one of whom died.
A newborn has succumbed to multiple organ failure after being born at Midnapore Medical College and Hospital in Paschim Medinipur.
The tragic incident follows allegations that expired intravenous fluid was administered, leading to a woman's death and four others, including the deceased baby's mother, becoming critically ill.
The state health department has initiated a 13-member committee investigation, while the government orders a CID probe. The ill women have been transferred to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.
