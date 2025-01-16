Tragedy at Midnapore: Healthcare Under Scrutiny

The Calcutta High Court, on a recent directive, ordered a comprehensive inquiry into a patient's death at Midnapore Medical College, reportedly following the use of expired intravenous fluid. Twelve doctors were suspended over negligence allegations.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the incident and announced a compensation plan, including a government job for the deceased's next of kin. A CID probe has been initiated alongside the health department's inquiry, highlighting serious concerns about medical practices within the state.

The court also criticized the state's health department for delays in addressing non-compliance issues by a pharmaceutical company. Banerjee emphasized the importance of accountability and warned against doctors engaging in private practices during official duty hours.

