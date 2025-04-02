Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre Over Medicine Price Hike, Urges Peace During Ram Navami

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticized the BJP-led central government for increasing medicine prices while neglecting the poor. She called for peace during Ram Navami, condemning any potential unrest. Banerjee also expressed concern over a deadly explosion in South 24 Parganas, urging vigilance to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 21:41 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP-led central government over the rising costs of medicines, attributing it to neglect of the underprivileged. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has announced upward revisions in the ceiling prices of over 900 drug formulations set to take effect on April 1.

During a press conference, Chief Minister Banerjee emphasized her administration's initiatives to provide free and affordable healthcare. She revealed having written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concerns over the central government's discontinuation of support for the poor. Banerjee highlighted the recent medicine price hike as detrimental to those who cannot afford overseas treatment. Concurrently, she appealed to all communities to uphold peace during the upcoming Ram Navami celebrations.

While promoting harmony across communities during Ram Navami festivities on April 6, Banerjee condemned any actions leading to unrest, and advised following the teachings of figures like Ramakrishna and Vivekananda. Additionally, she addressed safety concerns following a recent explosion at a firecracker warehouse in South 24 Parganas, urging vigilance to prevent similar tragedies. Forensic experts are currently investigating the incident, gathering evidence to determine the cause. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

