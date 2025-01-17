Merging Giants: Rio Tinto and Glencore in Talks for Historic Deal
Rio Tinto and Glencore Plc are reportedly in early discussions to amalgamate their iron ore businesses. Such a merger could become the largest mining deal, potentially reshaping the industry. Both companies have not yet commented on the negotiations, which remain confidential.
Industry titans Rio Tinto and Glencore Plc are in preliminary discussions about a potential merger, according to Bloomberg News sources.
The two mining giants, leaders in the iron ore market, are exploring a deal that could mark the largest in industry history and significantly impact the global mining landscape.
While the negotiations are in early stages and details remain under wraps, both companies have yet to provide responses to inquiries from Reuters regarding the potential merger.
(With inputs from agencies.)
