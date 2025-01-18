Medical Negligence Leads to Tragic Death in West Bengal Hospital

Twelve doctors from a West Bengal hospital have been charged with culpable homicide after a woman's death following alleged administration of expired intravenous fluid, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at a state-run hospital, drawing charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to endangering life and public servants disobeying the law.

The state's government has suspended the doctors, citing negligence, while three other women remain in critical condition. Investigations are ongoing to ensure accountability in this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)