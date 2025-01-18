Medical Negligence Leads to Tragic Death in West Bengal Hospital
Twelve doctors from a state-run hospital in West Bengal have been suspended and charged with culpable homicide following the death of a woman after childbirth. The charges stem from allegations they administered expired intravenous fluid. The incident raises concerns about medical negligence and public safety.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Twelve doctors from a West Bengal hospital have been charged with culpable homicide after a woman's death following alleged administration of expired intravenous fluid, according to authorities.
The incident occurred at a state-run hospital, drawing charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to endangering life and public servants disobeying the law.
The state's government has suspended the doctors, citing negligence, while three other women remain in critical condition. Investigations are ongoing to ensure accountability in this tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Experts Demand End to Attacks on Healthcare in Gaza Amid Allegations of War Crimes and Genocide
Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage
President Murmu Calls for Inclusive and Equitable Healthcare at KLE Cancer Hospital Inauguration
Transforming Healthcare: Tele-Medicine on the Move
Transforming Healthcare in Himachal: Government's Bold Initiative