Left Menu

Medical Negligence Leads to Tragic Death in West Bengal Hospital

Twelve doctors from a state-run hospital in West Bengal have been suspended and charged with culpable homicide following the death of a woman after childbirth. The charges stem from allegations they administered expired intravenous fluid. The incident raises concerns about medical negligence and public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:21 IST
Medical Negligence Leads to Tragic Death in West Bengal Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve doctors from a West Bengal hospital have been charged with culpable homicide after a woman's death following alleged administration of expired intravenous fluid, according to authorities.

The incident occurred at a state-run hospital, drawing charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those related to endangering life and public servants disobeying the law.

The state's government has suspended the doctors, citing negligence, while three other women remain in critical condition. Investigations are ongoing to ensure accountability in this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025