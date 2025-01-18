Mystery Illness Claims 16 Lives in J&K's Rajouri District

A mysterious illness in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district has resulted in the deaths of 16 individuals within two months, prompting an official visit by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary.

Choudhary assured local residents of a comprehensive investigation and stated that a probe is underway to determine the cause of the deaths. Authorities have sealed the homes of the affected families, and 21 relatives have been relocated for their safety under strict monitoring.

Medical teams are actively engaged in identifying the source of the illness, while a Special Investigation Team delves into potential causes. The Chief Minister is overseeing the situation personally, affirming the government's commitment to find answers swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)