Global Health Pulse: U.S. Urges Turkey Flu Tests & WHO Concerns
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is urging poultry producers to intensify bird flu testing. The WHO is advocating for U.S. involvement as Trump assumes office. Novo Nordisk medications are set for Medicare price talks. Moderna secures funding for bird flu vaccine. A first mpox case is detected in Azerbaijan.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has recommended that poultry producers increase their testing for bird flu. This comes as concerns grow about keeping the virus out of the food supply. States like Minnesota and South Dakota are advised to follow specific safety measures to prevent the spread.
The World Health Organization is rallying to keep the U.S. engaged, especially as Donald Trump reenters office. Concerns are rising that the U.S. withdrawal could harm global health efforts, with supporters compiling a case for continued U.S. membership.
Novo Nordisk's drugs, including Ozempic and Wegovy, have been highlighted for Medicare price negotiations. This development reflects ongoing discussions about medication pricing and accessibility, as the U.S. government moves to reform pharmaceutical policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
