Mystery of Medicines Dumped in Rajouri Gorge Unfolds

In Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a substantial cache of government-supplied medicines was discovered discarded in a gorge. The find, which included usable tablets and syrups, has prompted authorities to initiate an inquiry. Local demands for accountability are intensifying as officials vow action.

Updated: 19-01-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 20:47 IST
A significant stockpile of government-supplied medicines has been uncovered, discarded in a gorge located in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. This discovery has led authorities to initiate a detailed investigation into the matter.

Among the debris were tablets and syrups, many of which remain valid for use for several months. The medicines were found in the Budhkhanari area of Darhal tehsil, as revealed by officials on Sunday. The incident has sparked outcry after footage of the abandoned medications circulated on social media platforms.

Local villagers allege that a vehicle delivered the medicines and then dumped them at the site, calling for the culprits to be sanctioned. In response, Chief Medical Officer Manohar Lal Rana confirmed an inquiry has been launched. The investigative team, led by the Darhal block medical officer, aims to identify and prosecute those responsible.

