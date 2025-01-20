Strides Pharma Expands Pain Relief Portfolio with USFDA Approval

Strides Pharma Science Ltd has made a significant advancement in its over-the-counter product offerings, as its Singapore-based subsidiary has secured approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for generic Acetaminophen and Ibuprofen tablets.

The green light from the US health regulator pertains to tablets with a strength of 125 mg /250 mg, an equivalent to the reference drug Advil Dual Action with Acetaminophen by Haleon US Holdings LLC.

The tablets, set to be manufactured in Bengaluru, are expected to enhance Strides Pharma's existing portfolio by offering a dual-action pain relief solution to a broader range of patients.

