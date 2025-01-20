Gujarat Declares Victory Over Human Metapneumovirus
Gujarat reports no active cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) after all six patients recover and are discharged from hospitals. The virus, first identified in 2001, spreads through respiratory droplets and is related to the Respiratory Syncytial Virus. Health officials confirm the state is currently free of active infections.
In a significant health update, Gujarat has announced there are no active cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) within the state. All six individuals previously diagnosed have successfully recovered and been discharged, according to health officials on Monday.
The initial case emerged on January 6, involving a two-month-old boy who traveled from Rajasthan. Subsequent cases were identified in Ahmedabad and Sabarkantha, culminating in the full recovery of an 8-year-old boy on ventilator support.
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has confirmed the discharge of all local HMPV patients, while medical experts underline the virus's transmission via respiratory droplets. The threat posed by HMPV, discovered in 2001, currently appears under control in the region.
