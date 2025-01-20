Gujarat Declares Victory Over Human Metapneumovirus

In a significant health update, Gujarat has announced there are no active cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) within the state. All six individuals previously diagnosed have successfully recovered and been discharged, according to health officials on Monday.

The initial case emerged on January 6, involving a two-month-old boy who traveled from Rajasthan. Subsequent cases were identified in Ahmedabad and Sabarkantha, culminating in the full recovery of an 8-year-old boy on ventilator support.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has confirmed the discharge of all local HMPV patients, while medical experts underline the virus's transmission via respiratory droplets. The threat posed by HMPV, discovered in 2001, currently appears under control in the region.

