Glenmark Expands Portfolio with New Anticoagulant Launch

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced on Tuesday the launch of its Phytonadione injectable emulsion in the United States, through its US subsidiary. This anticoagulant is available in 10 mg/mL single-dose ampules, offering a new option for clinicians and patients.

The launch marks Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA's entry into a competitive market, matching the bioequivalence and therapeutic effectiveness of Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion USP by Hospira, Inc.

Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head for North America, emphasized that this addition broadens the company's institutional product range and supports their goal of providing affordable healthcare solutions. According to IQVIA data, this drug category generated approximately USD 19.7 million in US sales for the year ending November 2024.

