Left Menu

Glenmark Expands Portfolio with New Anticoagulant Launch

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched Phytonadione injectable emulsion in the US. Equivalent to Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion, it enhances their institutional channel portfolio. The market value in the US was USD 19.7 million for Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion over a year-long period ending November 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:32 IST
Glenmark Expands Portfolio with New Anticoagulant Launch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced on Tuesday the launch of its Phytonadione injectable emulsion in the United States, through its US subsidiary. This anticoagulant is available in 10 mg/mL single-dose ampules, offering a new option for clinicians and patients.

The launch marks Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA's entry into a competitive market, matching the bioequivalence and therapeutic effectiveness of Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion USP by Hospira, Inc.

Marc Kikuchi, President & Business Head for North America, emphasized that this addition broadens the company's institutional product range and supports their goal of providing affordable healthcare solutions. According to IQVIA data, this drug category generated approximately USD 19.7 million in US sales for the year ending November 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025