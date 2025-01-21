WHO Hopes for U.S. Reconsideration on Withdrawal

The World Health Organization has expressed its regret over U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the global health agency. During a press briefing in Geneva, a spokesperson emphasized hope for a reconsideration of the decision.

Tarik Jašarević, WHO spokesperson, stated that a constructive dialogue between the United States and the organization would be beneficial not only for Americans but for people worldwide.

The organization urges the U.S. to engage in discussions that could lead to a collaborative effort to address global health challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)