Hidden Muscle Fat Linked to Increased Heart Attack and Heart Failure Risk

New research reveals that fat within muscles heightens the risk of heart attacks and heart failure, challenging traditional metrics like BMI. Led by Professor Viviany Taqueti, the study emphasizes the need for better body composition analysis to evaluate cardiovascular risks accurately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 09:49 IST
High fat leads to heart disease risk (Image Source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
Recent research highlights a startling correlation between hidden muscle fat and increased risk of heart attacks or heart failure, irrespective of Body Mass Index (BMI) readings. This groundbreaking study, the first of its kind, investigates fatty intramuscular deposits as a predictor of heart disease.

Led by Professor Viviany Taqueti from Harvard Medical School, the study challenges traditional metrics such as BMI, especially for women, calling it an unreliable marker for assessing cardiovascular risks. Taqueti emphasizes that obesity is a major global threat, yet current measures fail to adequately predict heart conditions.

The study involved 669 patients assessed for chest pain and breathing issues, devoid of coronary artery blockages. Findings indicated that individuals with significant intramuscular fat were more prone to coronary microvascular dysfunction, escalating their mortality or hospitalization due to cardiovascular issues over six years of monitoring.

