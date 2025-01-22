Left Menu

Union Cabinet Extends National Health Mission for Five More Years

The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of the National Health Mission (NHM) for another five years. The mission has been pivotal in achieving significant milestones over the past decade, including mobilizing 12 lakh healthcare workers and aiding India's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:42 IST
Union Cabinet Extends National Health Mission for Five More Years
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has given the green light for the continuation of the National Health Mission (NHM) for an additional five years, reinforcing its commitment to public health improvement.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, briefing the press, highlighted the mission's impressive accomplishments over the last decade.

Notably, between 2021 and 2022, the NHM saw the incorporation of nearly 12 lakh healthcare workers, playing a crucial role in India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025