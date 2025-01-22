Union Cabinet Extends National Health Mission for Five More Years
The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of the National Health Mission (NHM) for another five years. The mission has been pivotal in achieving significant milestones over the past decade, including mobilizing 12 lakh healthcare workers and aiding India's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Union Cabinet has given the green light for the continuation of the National Health Mission (NHM) for an additional five years, reinforcing its commitment to public health improvement.
Union Minister Piyush Goyal, briefing the press, highlighted the mission's impressive accomplishments over the last decade.
Notably, between 2021 and 2022, the NHM saw the incorporation of nearly 12 lakh healthcare workers, playing a crucial role in India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
