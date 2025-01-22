Stroke Care Expansion: India's Commitment to Combating NCDs

The Union Health Secretary, Punya Salila Srivastava, announced the expansion of India's network of approximately 500 stroke units during the National Stroke Summit 2025. The government aims to ensure wider access to specialized stroke care, emphasizing both prevention and treatment strategies.

Highlighting the significance of addressing non-communicable diseases, which account for a significant portion of global mortality, Srivastava noted that strokes caused by conditions like diabetes and hypertension are largely preventable. The government is implementing a hub-and-spoke model for stroke care to enhance resources and improve patient outcomes.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme plays a critical role in this effort by providing financial coverage for stroke care and focusing on managing risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes. Studies reveal ischemic stroke as the most common type in India, with over 60% of stroke centers equipped for advanced treatment options.

