Left Menu

India's Health Mission on Track with Impressive Achievements

The Union Cabinet reviewed the progress of India's National Health Mission (NHM), highlighting major achievements like improved healthcare outcomes and disease control. Over three years, NHM contributed to enhancing infrastructure, increasing healthcare personnel, and meeting health targets. The mission is set to continue, aiming for sustainable health improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:35 IST
India's Health Mission on Track with Impressive Achievements
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has reviewed significant progress under India's National Health Mission (NHM) over the last three years, with impressive strides towards Sustainable Development Goals well ahead of the 2030 deadline.

The NHM's efforts have markedly improved public health outcomes, particularly in maternal and child health, disease elimination, and healthcare infrastructure. The Cabinet has approved a continuation of the mission for two more years to achieve more ambitious targets, as highlighted in a statement.

Key accomplishments include a decline in maternal and infant mortality rates and an increase in healthcare workforce. The NHM's framework played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to impact India's healthcare landscape positively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025