India's Health Mission on Track with Impressive Achievements
The Union Cabinet reviewed the progress of India's National Health Mission (NHM), highlighting major achievements like improved healthcare outcomes and disease control. Over three years, NHM contributed to enhancing infrastructure, increasing healthcare personnel, and meeting health targets. The mission is set to continue, aiming for sustainable health improvements.
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet has reviewed significant progress under India's National Health Mission (NHM) over the last three years, with impressive strides towards Sustainable Development Goals well ahead of the 2030 deadline.
The NHM's efforts have markedly improved public health outcomes, particularly in maternal and child health, disease elimination, and healthcare infrastructure. The Cabinet has approved a continuation of the mission for two more years to achieve more ambitious targets, as highlighted in a statement.
Key accomplishments include a decline in maternal and infant mortality rates and an increase in healthcare workforce. The NHM's framework played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to impact India's healthcare landscape positively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
