Historic Heartmate: India's First Government LVAD Surgery

India's premier Army Hospital in Delhi has set a new benchmark in medical surgical history by successfully implanting the nation's first-ever left ventricular assist device (LVAD) at a government institution. This cutting-edge procedure aims to offer a lifeline to patients grappling with end-stage heart failure, extensively described as involving a 'mechanical heart'.

The historic operation was executed at the Army Hospital (Research & Referral) located in Delhi Cantonment. A 49-year-old woman, the spouse of an armed forces veteran, was the patient, having waited for over two years for a heart transplant. The device used is the innovative HeartMate 3 LVAD, renowned for its advanced technology designed to significantly enhance heart functionality.

This surgical feat marks a pivotal achievement not only for the hospital but also for the Armed Forces Medical Services. Currently, the patient is reported to be recuperating well under close medical observation, underlining the team's remarkable performance. The achievement signals the hospital's unwavering commitment to providing superior medical care.

