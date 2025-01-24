Left Menu

War and Its Unseen Enemy: The Rise of Antimicrobial Resistance

The conflict in Gaza exemplifies how war conditions catalyze antimicrobial resistance, posing threats to global health, agriculture, and economies. This issue intensifies due to disrupted healthcare systems, unsanitary conditions, and overuse of antibiotics, highlighting the need for urgent international intervention and investment in conflict-affected regions.

Updated: 24-01-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 13:16 IST
In the aftermath of the Gaza conflict, a quieter but formidable adversary emerges: antimicrobial resistance. As the ceasefire brings temporary relief, the healthcare landscape reveals a precarious situation where microbes defy treatments, evolving into superbugs.

Antimicrobial resistance, a shadow epidemic, is amplified by the chaos in combat-stricken zones. Broken healthcare infrastructures leave medical professionals without adequate tools, leading to the reckless use of broad-spectrum antibiotics in the absence of diagnostics, promoting resistance even further.

As wars continue to create unhygienic environments and hamper vaccination efforts, the spread of resistant pathogens transcends borders. Global cooperation and focused efforts on rebuilding infrastructure and regulating antibiotic use are crucial to curbing this growing threat.

