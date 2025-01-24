WHO Strategizes Post-U.S. Withdrawal: Cost Cuts and Program Reviews Ahead

The World Health Organization is gearing up for a financial overhaul following the U.S. decision to exit. President Trump announced the withdrawal, criticizing WHO's pandemic response. To address fiscal challenges, WHO plans to cut costs by reducing travel and freezing non-essential hires.

Confirmed by a WHO spokesperson, these measures form part of an internal memo outlining reforms, including increased virtual meetings and suspending unnecessary office upgrades. Geneva-based WHO aims to protect its workforce amid growing budget constraints.

The U.S.'s departure is set for January 2026, pending a year-long notice period. As WHO's biggest donor, the U.S.'s unpaid dues total over $130 million, exacerbating the agency's financial predicament.

