Zoonotic Threats and Diet Risks: Insights from Soumya Swaminathan
Soumya Swaminathan, former WHO Chief Scientist, highlights emerging zoonotic viral threats, dietary risks, and climate vulnerability in India. She stresses the need for integrated research to prevent health crises and for marine resources in improving diets. She also warns against misinformation in the digital age.
Soumya Swaminathan, the former Chief Scientist of the World Health Organization, has raised alarms over emerging zoonotic infections, emphasizing the importance of integrated research to curb future outbreaks. These viral threats, often transmitted from animals to humans, demand close examination of environmental and climatic factors.
Swaminathan underscored the dire need for improved dietary habits in India, where unhealthy diets contribute to rising obesity and non-communicable diseases. She pointed out that a significant portion of the population cannot afford a nutritionally adequate diet, urging greater utilization of marine resources as a solution.
The former Indian health leader also remarked on India's vulnerability to climate change and the dangerous spread of misinformation online. Highlighting Kerala's effective response to the Nipah virus, she applauded the proactive public health measures in the state.
