Gehlot Criticizes Rajasthan's Health Crisis Under BJP

In a fierce critique of the BJP-led administration, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has highlighted the deteriorating condition of hospitals in Rajasthan.

Gehlot, who once led the state as Chief Minister, utilized social media platform X to voice his concerns, sharing a news report that revealed pregnant women forced to lie on the floor in a Pali district hospital.

He condemned the BJP government for dismantling what he termed as Rajasthan's previously robust health model, noting the decline in available hospital services once sought by patients from other Indian states.

(With inputs from agencies.)