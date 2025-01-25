Left Menu

Addressing Rabies in India: A Call for a One-Health Approach

A recent study highlights the persistent issue of rabies in India, with dogs accounting for most animal bites and over 5,700 human rabies deaths annually. The research underscores the necessity for India to adopt a one-health approach to meet the global target of eliminating dog-mediated rabies by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 10:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A comprehensive study has shed light on the pressing issue of rabies in India, revealing that three-quarters of animal bites are due to dogs. Published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases, the research underscores the urgent need for India to tackle rabies, which results in an estimated 5,700 human deaths each year.

The study, led by the Indian Council of Medical Research, surveyed individuals across 60 districts in 15 states from March 2022 to August 2023. It found that a staggering 76.8% of reported animal bites were from dogs, translating to 9.1 million bites nationally. Despite a decline in rabies cases over the past two decades, the country still faces significant challenges.

With a third of global rabies cases occurring in India, researchers emphasize the importance of integrating human and animal surveillance, ensuring timely post-exposure prophylaxis, and accelerating dog vaccination to achieve the 'Zero by 30' target set by the World Health Organization in 2018.

(With inputs from agencies.)

