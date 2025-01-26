Left Menu

Trump's Strategic Moves: WHO Reconsideration and Saudi Billion Investment

President Trump hinted at potentially rejoining the World Health Organization and discussed an increased Saudi Arabian investment in the U.S. economy. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman indicated Saudi plans to invest $600 billion over four years, as the U.S. considers its WHO membership status.

President Donald Trump has opened the door to the possibility of the United States rejoining the World Health Organization, a move that follows considerable global interest. He announced this consideration over the weekend, suggesting a pivot in health policy amid his second term.

In addition to health organization discussions, Trump is seeking substantial economic collaboration with Saudi Arabia. The Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed to Trump that the kingdom aims for a sizeable $600 billion investment in the United States over the next four years. This commitment reflects efforts to bolster trade and economic partnerships between the two nations.

While the U.S. had previously planned to exit the World Health Organization by January 2026, further negotiations may alter this timeline. The intersection of diplomatic health measures and international investments marks a critical juncture in U.S. policy under Trump's administration.

