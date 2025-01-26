Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare: Nagaland's Mobile Operation Theatre
Nagaland's government launched a mobile operation theatre on Republic Day. Flagged off by Governor La Ganesan and CM Neiphiu Rio, the theatre brings advanced surgical healthcare to remote areas. Equipped with modern surgical tools, it promotes health equity and fills gaps in rural medical care.
On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, the Nagaland government made a significant move to transform healthcare delivery in remote areas by launching a mobile operation theatre.
The facility, inaugurated by Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, is poised to provide advanced surgical and healthcare services.
The theatre, outfitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment, aims to bridge the healthcare gap between urban and rural communities, ensuring equitable access to critical medical services.
