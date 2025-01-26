Revolutionizing Rural Healthcare: Nagaland's Mobile Operation Theatre

On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, the Nagaland government made a significant move to transform healthcare delivery in remote areas by launching a mobile operation theatre.

The facility, inaugurated by Governor La Ganesan and Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, is poised to provide advanced surgical and healthcare services.

The theatre, outfitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment, aims to bridge the healthcare gap between urban and rural communities, ensuring equitable access to critical medical services.

(With inputs from agencies.)