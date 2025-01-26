Pankaj Patel: Innovating Healthcare for a Healthier Tomorrow
Pankaj R Patel, Chairman of Zydus Lifesciences, has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to India's healthcare sector. Patel, whose journey began decades ago, has been instrumental in bridging gaps in healthcare access. Zydus continues its path-breaking innovations in affordable healthcare solutions.
Pankaj R Patel, Chairman of Zydus Lifesciences, has been honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award, recognizing his instrumental role in advancing India's healthcare sector.
Patel's journey in lifesciences began over seventy years ago, driven by his father's entrepreneurial spirit toward making India self-reliant. With 27,000 strong personnel at Zydus, Patel's leadership has led to groundbreaking innovations addressing critical healthcare needs.
Under Patel's guidance, Zydus Lifesciences, operating in over 80 countries, continues to deliver affordable healthcare. Patel, who holds key positions in several institutions, underscores the convergence of health and digital tech as pivotal for the industry's future.
