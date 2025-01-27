Left Menu

Rising Multiple Birth Rates: A Global Phenomenon Amid Declining Births

Despite a global decline in overall birth rates, the incidence of multiple births, such as twins and triplets, has reached unprecedented levels. Increased maternal age and fertility treatments are major contributors. This trend poses significant implications for healthcare systems and families, influencing both emotional and financial aspects of child-rearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Birmingham | Updated: 27-01-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 11:06 IST
The global birth rate is falling, yet multiple births, including twins and triplets, are occurring more than ever before. Recent studies indicate this counterintuitive trend is set to continue, driven by factors such as older maternal age and enhanced fertility treatments.

Research shows about one in every 60 pregnancies results in multiple births. This number increases with maternal age, particularly for women aged 35-39. The rise in these pregnancies is notable despite overall declining fertility rates globally.

The implications of this trend are profound, affecting healthcare systems and families. Multiple births still present increased medical challenges, including higher risks of stillbirth and neonatal death. As more people pursue fertility treatments, understanding and planning for the needs of families with multiples become crucial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

