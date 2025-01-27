Diversity Dilemma: U.S. Corporates Retreat Amid Changing Attitudes

Across corporate America, a seismic shift is occurring as major companies roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The retreat follows legal and policy changes signaled by a recent campaign led by President Donald Trump, urging businesses to abandon such efforts.

Before the presidential push, well-known corporations like Meta, Walmart, and more had already begun curtailing DEI programs, efforts aimed at addressing systemic sexism and racism. While some opponents argue these initiatives grant unfair advantages to minorities, supporters express concern these actions could lead to increased inequity in the workplace.

Data reviewed by Reuters reveals minimal progress, with only slight increases in female representation in mid-level management. Meanwhile, minority women remain underrepresented. Despite challenges and a changing corporate landscape, some companies like Apple continue to uphold DEI commitments, demonstrating a varied approach to diversity across different sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)