Revamping Rural Healthcare in Himachal Pradesh: A Commitment to Quality Care

Himachal Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri highlights the state's commitment to enhancing rural healthcare. The government focuses on improving medical facilities and staffing in villages. Initiatives include upgrading the Haroli Civil Hospital, developing a new hospital building, and providing an ambulance in memory of Agnihotri's late wife.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 27-01-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 22:08 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government is taking significant steps to improve healthcare services in rural areas. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced this commitment during the unveiling of new X-ray and ultrasound equipment at Haroli Civil Hospital.

Agnihotri stressed the importance of having doctors accessible in villages to ensure high-quality healthcare for residents. The government has upgraded Haroli hospital to a 100-bed facility and is working to accommodate 13 doctors, alongside funding for a new hospital building.

As part of his announcement, Agnihotri revealed plans to provide an ambulance to the hospital in memory of his late wife, Simmi Agnihotri, and emphasized ongoing support for a PGI satellite center in Una district. He also praised the Una-Haroli bridge as an ''engineering marvel'' with plans for food markets where local groups can sell products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

