Pune Faces Rising Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases Amidst Viral Infections Scare

Pune reported nine suspected new cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS), raising the city's total to 110 cases. Health officials have noted gender distribution, ventilator usage, and are conducting virus and water contamination tests. Private doctors have been advised to report any GBS cases to authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-01-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 23:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pune, known for its rapid development and bustling activity, is facing a new health scare as nine suspected cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) emerged on Monday. This increases the total to 110 in the city, which is Maharashtra's second largest, according to local health officials. The affected include 73 men and 37 women, with 13 patients requiring ventilator support, highlighting the severity of this issue.

Amidst the growing concern, a comprehensive survey covering 35,068 houses, including those under different municipal corporations and rural areas, has been conducted. From the samples collected, 14 tested positive for Norovirus and five for Campylobacter. Blood samples tested negative for other common viruses such as Zika, Dengue, and Chikungunya. Furthermore, seven out of 34 water samples revealed contamination after chemical and biological analysis.

The authorities are urging private medical practitioners to report any cases of GBS to public health officials. Guillain-Barre Syndrome is considered a rare but serious condition causing numbness and muscle weakness, often triggered by bacterial and viral infections which compromise patient immunity, according to medical experts.

