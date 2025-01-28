Resilience Amidst Ruins: Ukraine's Pediatric Heart Surgery Triumph

Six months ago, while conducting an operation at Ukraine's Center for Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery, doctors faced a near catastrophe when a missile hit the adjacent building of Kyiv's largest children's hospital.

Head of the intensive care unit, Vadym Tkachuk, vividly recalls the moment debris rained down. However, his first concern was the patients. Now, alongside his team, he performs intricate surgeries on the nation's most fragile infants at a provisional setup as their hospital undergoes repairs.

For newborns like Veronika, delivered almost four months premature, the swift restoration of the pediatric heart center has been a crucial lifeline. "Without centers and doctors like these," said Anhelina Shevchuk, Veronika's mother, "many children might not have survived."

Currently operating at half capacity and lacking specialized pediatric equipment, the center persists without refusing any patients, said Illia Yemets, general director. Even amid air raid warnings, staff remain steadfast, caring for critically ill children.

The war has damaged over 1,900 medical facilities, but generators have been provided to maintain operations in attacks that strain Ukraine's energy framework.

Despite the challenges, confidence in the healthcare team stays intact, and hope grows as children like Veronika recover, gaining strength.

