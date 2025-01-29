Bombay HC Orders Audit After Tragic Death at Maternity Home

The Bombay High Court has intervened following a tragic incident at a civic-run maternity home, where a power outage allegedly forced doctors to perform surgery on a pregnant woman using a mobile flashlight, leading to her and her unborn child's death.

A division bench led by Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale established an eight-member panel of medical experts to audit 30 civic-run maternity homes. The panel is mandated to submit its findings within eight weeks.

The audit aims to ensure that such negligence is eradicated, enhancing the quality of care under the Central Government's Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative. The panel's formation comes after the deceased woman's husband petitioned for a comprehensive investigation and compensation.

