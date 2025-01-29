Bombay HC Orders Audit After Tragic Death at Maternity Home
The Bombay High Court has formed an eight-member panel to audit 30 civic-run maternity homes after a pregnant woman's death, allegedly due to a power outage during surgery. The court seeks a report within eight weeks following the incident and aims to improve maternity care standards.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has intervened following a tragic incident at a civic-run maternity home, where a power outage allegedly forced doctors to perform surgery on a pregnant woman using a mobile flashlight, leading to her and her unborn child's death.
A division bench led by Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale established an eight-member panel of medical experts to audit 30 civic-run maternity homes. The panel is mandated to submit its findings within eight weeks.
The audit aims to ensure that such negligence is eradicated, enhancing the quality of care under the Central Government's Labour Room Quality Improvement Initiative. The panel's formation comes after the deceased woman's husband petitioned for a comprehensive investigation and compensation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-powered panel recommended legal action against individual, whose earlier criminal links and antecedents also came to notice: MHA.
SC issues notice to Centre, poll panel on plea of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh challenging amendments to Conduct of Election Rules.
Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR air quality rolls back GRAP 3 curbs amid dip in pollution levels: Order.
Centre's panel on Delhi NCR air quality revokes GRAP Stage 4 curbs amid dip in pollution levels: Order.
DMK MP A Raja writes to Waqf panel chief Jagdambika Pal on behalf of Opposition to postpone JPC sittings proposed on January 24, 25.