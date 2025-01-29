Geri Care Expands with INR 110 Crore Investment

Geri Care Health Services, a trailblazer in senior-focused healthcare in India, has announced a significant financial milestone with InvAscent's INR 110 crore investment from their India Life Sciences Fund IV. This marks Geri Care's first institutional fundraise as the company prepares to broaden its reach and services across Southern India.

Established in 2018 by the esteemed geriatrician Dr. Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Geri Care is recognized for its 360-degree continuum care model. The organization runs a network of multi-speciality hospitals, assisted living centres, and home care services tailored exclusively for elders, primarily serving the South Indian region, especially Chennai.

The fresh infusion of capital will enable Geri Care to extend its comprehensive service offerings to major Southern cities, including Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The firm is also set to launch new assisted living facilities and develop specialty centres focused on Geriatric Oncology, Urology, Cardiology, and Ortho-Geriatrics, ensuring specialized, quality care for the elderly.

(With inputs from agencies.)