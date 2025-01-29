Left Menu

Geri Care Expands with INR 110 Crore Investment

Geri Care Health Services, India's premier senior citizen-focused healthcare provider, secures INR 110 crore investment from InvAscent's ILSF IV fund. Founded by Dr. Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Geri Care offers comprehensive eldercare across South India, aiming to enhance services and expand to Bengaluru and Hyderabad with new specialties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:31 IST
Geri Care Expands with INR 110 Crore Investment
  • Country:
  • India

Geri Care Health Services, a trailblazer in senior-focused healthcare in India, has announced a significant financial milestone with InvAscent's INR 110 crore investment from their India Life Sciences Fund IV. This marks Geri Care's first institutional fundraise as the company prepares to broaden its reach and services across Southern India.

Established in 2018 by the esteemed geriatrician Dr. Lakshmipathy Ramesh, Geri Care is recognized for its 360-degree continuum care model. The organization runs a network of multi-speciality hospitals, assisted living centres, and home care services tailored exclusively for elders, primarily serving the South Indian region, especially Chennai.

The fresh infusion of capital will enable Geri Care to extend its comprehensive service offerings to major Southern cities, including Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The firm is also set to launch new assisted living facilities and develop specialty centres focused on Geriatric Oncology, Urology, Cardiology, and Ortho-Geriatrics, ensuring specialized, quality care for the elderly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025