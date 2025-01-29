Boosting Healthcare in J&K: New ESIC Hospital Takes Shape

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje conducted an inspection of the 100-bed ESIC Hospital under construction in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The Rs 160 crore project is part of efforts to improve the region's healthcare infrastructure.

The hospital will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including an OPD, IPD, ICU, diagnostic labs, and an operation theater. Departments for surgery and psychiatry with specialist staff will also be established, ensuring round-the-clock medical care.

Karandlaje emphasized that the hospital is crucial for strengthening healthcare services, aimed at offering world-class treatment at accessible prices. Project completion timelines are being closely monitored to avoid delays.

(With inputs from agencies.)