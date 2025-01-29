Boosting Healthcare in J&K: New ESIC Hospital Takes Shape
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje reviewed the ongoing construction of a 100-bed ESIC Hospital in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Set to cost Rs 160 crore, the hospital aims to extend modern healthcare services and is pivotal in enhancing the region's healthcare infrastructure. Completion is prioritized before the deadline.
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje conducted an inspection of the 100-bed ESIC Hospital under construction in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The Rs 160 crore project is part of efforts to improve the region's healthcare infrastructure.
The hospital will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including an OPD, IPD, ICU, diagnostic labs, and an operation theater. Departments for surgery and psychiatry with specialist staff will also be established, ensuring round-the-clock medical care.
Karandlaje emphasized that the hospital is crucial for strengthening healthcare services, aimed at offering world-class treatment at accessible prices. Project completion timelines are being closely monitored to avoid delays.
