Kejriwal Slams Haryana for Toxic Yamuna Waters

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), responded on Wednesday to the Election Commission's notice regarding his assertion that the Haryana government was 'mixing poison' in the Yamuna River. He stated that the raw water from the BJP-ruled state was 'highly contaminated and extremely poisonous' for human health.

In a detailed 14-page communication to the Election Commission, Kejriwal argued that allowing such 'toxic water' for consumption would pose serious health risks and potential fatalities. He emphasized that his statements were made to highlight an urgent public health crisis and insisted he breached no laws or election codes, urging for the issue to be dismissed.

Citing the alarming ammonia levels in the Yamuna, which were reportedly 700% above the safe limit, Kejriwal alleged Haryana's negligence and demand institutional action to ensure clean water for Delhi's residents. He clarified that his intentions were rooted in public interest, aiming to alleviate a significant civic concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)