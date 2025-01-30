Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum: Navigating Tariff Tensions with the U.S.

President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico anticipates that the U.S. will not impose tariffs on Saturday, despite President Trump's threats. However, Mexico has prepared a response plan and could impose retaliatory tariffs if needed. The potential tariffs could impact sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing.

Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum, expressed skepticism over the probability of the United States imposing tariffs on Mexico this Saturday, a measure previously threatened by President Donald Trump. Despite this, Sheinbaum confirmed that her administration has readied a response strategy if the tariffs are enacted.

In unlikely circumstances where the U.S. implements these tariffs on February 1, Mexico is considering retaliatory measures, sources revealed. Initially, these tariffs will exclude the automotive industry to shield this crucial manufacturing area, which remains deeply integrated with the U.S. market.

Retaliatory actions might target products such as pork, cheese, and manufactured goods like steel. The involved sectors could see significant impacts, potentially risking employment on both nations' borders and affecting Trump-supporting regions across the U.S.

