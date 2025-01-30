Left Menu

Massive Tuberculosis Outbreak Hits Kansas City Area

A significant outbreak of tuberculosis has developed in the Kansas City area, with 67 active cases reported in Wyandotte and Johnson counties, Kansas. Health authorities are monitoring 384 individuals for potential exposure. The CDC is assisting in efforts to manage and contain the outbreak.

The Kansas City area is currently facing one of the largest tuberculosis outbreaks ever recorded in the U.S., with 67 active cases identified in Wyandotte and Johnson counties, officials have announced.

The outbreak traces back to the previous year, although the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has not pinpointed its exact origin. Health authorities are overseeing 384 people for TB exposure and managing their testing and treatment processes.

Despite the outbreak's size, public risk remains low, reassures the state's health department. Tuberculosis, a severe respiratory infection, replaced COVID-19 as the deadliest infectious disease in 2023, underscoring the ongoing global fight against it.

