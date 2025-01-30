Massive Tuberculosis Outbreak Hits Kansas City Area

The Kansas City area is currently facing one of the largest tuberculosis outbreaks ever recorded in the U.S., with 67 active cases identified in Wyandotte and Johnson counties, officials have announced.

The outbreak traces back to the previous year, although the Kansas Department of Health and Environment has not pinpointed its exact origin. Health authorities are overseeing 384 people for TB exposure and managing their testing and treatment processes.

Despite the outbreak's size, public risk remains low, reassures the state's health department. Tuberculosis, a severe respiratory infection, replaced COVID-19 as the deadliest infectious disease in 2023, underscoring the ongoing global fight against it.

