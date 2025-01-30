Ebola Outbreak Strikes Uganda's Capital
Uganda confirms an Ebola virus outbreak in its capital, Kampala, with the first patient, a nurse, succumbing to the disease. This highly infectious virus spreads through bodily fluids and has claimed 55 lives during a previous outbreak. The health ministry is handling the emerging situation cautiously.
Uganda has confirmed a new outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in its capital, Kampala. The first recorded victim, a nurse at Mulago Referral Hospital, died from the disease on Wednesday, according to the health ministry's announcement on Thursday.
Initially seeking treatment at several facilities, the nurse exhibited fever-like symptoms and was diagnosed with Sudan Ebola Virus Disease post-mortem. The Ministry of Health identified multi-organ failure as the cause of death.
The highly contagious viral infection, which transmits through contact with infected bodily fluids and tissues, causes symptoms such as headaches, muscle pain, and bleeding. Uganda last battled an Ebola outbreak in late 2022, which officially ended on January 11, 2023, after claiming 55 lives, including six health workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
