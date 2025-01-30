Crisis in Congo: Rising Casualties and Health Risks
The World Health Organization reports that over 2,000 people have been wounded and 45 have died due to fighting in Congo's Goma region. The clashes have heightened the risk of spreading diseases such as mpox, cholera, and measles due to increased displacement.
According to the World Health Organization, the conflict in and around the city of Goma in Congo has left more than 2,000 wounded and resulted in 45 fatalities. The UN health agency's statement, citing anonymous reports, highlights the growing toll on human life.
In North Kivu, across three health zones, 2,029 individuals reportedly required care at health facilities while the death count continued to rise. The ongoing unrest is severely impacting healthcare operations and infrastructure.
The WHO also issued a warning regarding the potential spread of diseases such as mpox, cholera, and measles. The displacement of residents due to the fighting could provide fertile ground for these illnesses to thrive, exacerbating an already dire public health situation.
