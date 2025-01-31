UK Detects New Mpox Case Linked to Global Health Alert

In England, a new instance of the mpox variant clade lb has surfaced, confirmed by the UK's health security agency. This recent detection marks the eighth known case since October of last year. Despite this, officials stress that the threat to the general public remains minimal.

The clade lb variant is part of a global health emergency, as declared by the World Health Organization in August. The latest case, found in a London patient recently returned from Uganda, shows the variant's international reach, with Uganda currently experiencing community transmission.

The UK Health Security Agency has indicated there are no connections between this new case in London and previous cases in England. "Given the outbreak in parts of Africa, occasional imported clade lb mpox cases in the UK are expected," the agency commented.

