UK Detects New Mpox Case Linked to Global Health Alert
Another case of the mpox variant clade lb has been detected in England, marking the eighth confirmed case since last year. The UK's health security agency reports the risk to the public remains low, with the new case involving a patient recently returned from Uganda.
In England, a new instance of the mpox variant clade lb has surfaced, confirmed by the UK's health security agency. This recent detection marks the eighth known case since October of last year. Despite this, officials stress that the threat to the general public remains minimal.
The clade lb variant is part of a global health emergency, as declared by the World Health Organization in August. The latest case, found in a London patient recently returned from Uganda, shows the variant's international reach, with Uganda currently experiencing community transmission.
The UK Health Security Agency has indicated there are no connections between this new case in London and previous cases in England. "Given the outbreak in parts of Africa, occasional imported clade lb mpox cases in the UK are expected," the agency commented.
(With inputs from agencies.)
