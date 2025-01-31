Left Menu

UK Detects New Mpox Case Linked to Global Health Alert

Another case of the mpox variant clade lb has been detected in England, marking the eighth confirmed case since last year. The UK's health security agency reports the risk to the public remains low, with the new case involving a patient recently returned from Uganda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 18:52 IST
UK Detects New Mpox Case Linked to Global Health Alert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In England, a new instance of the mpox variant clade lb has surfaced, confirmed by the UK's health security agency. This recent detection marks the eighth known case since October of last year. Despite this, officials stress that the threat to the general public remains minimal.

The clade lb variant is part of a global health emergency, as declared by the World Health Organization in August. The latest case, found in a London patient recently returned from Uganda, shows the variant's international reach, with Uganda currently experiencing community transmission.

The UK Health Security Agency has indicated there are no connections between this new case in London and previous cases in England. "Given the outbreak in parts of Africa, occasional imported clade lb mpox cases in the UK are expected," the agency commented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025