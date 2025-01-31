AstraZeneca Scraps Speke Vaccine Plant Plans
AstraZeneca announced it will not proceed with plans for a 450 million pound vaccine manufacturing plant in Speke, Liverpool. The decision was influenced by discussions with the current government and changes in the financial offer. The Speke site will continue producing flu vaccines.
AstraZeneca has decided to abandon its plans to construct a vaccine manufacturing plant in Speke, Liverpool, initially projected to be worth 450 million pounds, according to a company spokesperson.
The decision followed discussions with the incumbent government, with AstraZeneca citing timing and a reduced fiscal offer as key factors influencing the change in plans from the previous government's proposal.
Despite this shift, AstraZeneca confirmed that the Speke site would maintain its operations in producing and supplying flu vaccines for the UK and international markets.
