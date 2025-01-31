AstraZeneca Scraps Speke Vaccine Plant Plans

AstraZeneca has decided to abandon its plans to construct a vaccine manufacturing plant in Speke, Liverpool, initially projected to be worth 450 million pounds, according to a company spokesperson.

The decision followed discussions with the incumbent government, with AstraZeneca citing timing and a reduced fiscal offer as key factors influencing the change in plans from the previous government's proposal.

Despite this shift, AstraZeneca confirmed that the Speke site would maintain its operations in producing and supplying flu vaccines for the UK and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)