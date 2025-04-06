Liverpool Stunned by Fulham as Southampton Faces Relegation

Liverpool's hopes for a Premier League title faced an unexpected hurdle after a surprising 3-2 defeat at Fulham. The loss prevented Liverpool from widening its gap over Arsenal, sitting at second place, on the league table.

Fulham's stunning comeback at Craven Cottage, led by goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi, and Rodrigo Muniz, dashed the visitors' initial lead and momentum gathered through Alexis Mac Allister's early goal. Despite Luis Diaz's effort narrowing the deficit, it wasn't enough to turn the tides for Liverpool.

In contrast, Southampton's 3-1 defeat to Tottenham confirmed its relegation, marking only the fourth earliest drop in Premier League history. The loss amplified pressure on managers and teams contending in both title races and survival battles this season.

