Left Menu

Liverpool Stunned by Fulham as Southampton Faces Relegation

Liverpool missed a chance to extend its lead at the Premier League's top with a surprise 3-2 defeat to Fulham. Simultaneously, Southampton was relegated following a 3-1 loss to Tottenham. With the defeat, Liverpool's path to the title remains wide open, albeit challenging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 06-04-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 21:48 IST
Liverpool Stunned by Fulham as Southampton Faces Relegation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool's hopes for a Premier League title faced an unexpected hurdle after a surprising 3-2 defeat at Fulham. The loss prevented Liverpool from widening its gap over Arsenal, sitting at second place, on the league table.

Fulham's stunning comeback at Craven Cottage, led by goals from Ryan Sessegnon, Alex Iwobi, and Rodrigo Muniz, dashed the visitors' initial lead and momentum gathered through Alexis Mac Allister's early goal. Despite Luis Diaz's effort narrowing the deficit, it wasn't enough to turn the tides for Liverpool.

In contrast, Southampton's 3-1 defeat to Tottenham confirmed its relegation, marking only the fourth earliest drop in Premier League history. The loss amplified pressure on managers and teams contending in both title races and survival battles this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025