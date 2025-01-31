Rising Threat: GBS Cases Surge in Maharashtra Amid Water Contamination Concerns
Four suspected deaths from Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) have been reported in Maharashtra. There are 140 cases with 98 confirmed. Contaminated water sources, especially with E. coli, in Pune are under investigation. Authorities are instructing borewell operators on treating water sources to prevent further infections.
Suspected deaths from the rare nerve disorder, Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS), have climbed to four in Maharashtra, with 140 cases documented so far, health officials reported.
A recent casualty at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital involved a 36-year-old man suffering from pneumonia-induced respiratory trauma, while contamination of water sources, notably by E. coli, raises alarms in Pune.
Health authorities are proactively analyzing water samples, issuing warnings to borewell operators, and demonstrating how to treat water to thwart further spread of the syndrome linked to bacterial infection.
