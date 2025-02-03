Left Menu

Haryana Government to Clear Ayushman Bharat Claim Backlog

The Haryana government pledges to clear pending claims under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Representatives from the Indian Medical Association met with officials to ensure all applications received for claims by March 10 will be processed by March 31. A budget of Rs 2,500 crore has been allocated for future settlements.

The Haryana government has committed to addressing the backlog of claims under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. On Monday, Chief Principal Secretary to the Haryana Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar, met with Indian Medical Association (IMA) representatives, reassuring them that pending claims will be settled promptly.

According to an official statement, all claim applications submitted until March 10 are expected to be settled by March 31. Moreover, a revised budget will allocate Rs 2,500 crore for the timely payment of claims in the coming year. This move has earned praise from the Haryana unit of the IMA, as they expressed gratitude for Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's quick response to their demands.

To ensure efficiency, a specialized team of doctors will process claims related to medicine and pediatrics. Artificial Intelligence will be used to detect suspicious cases, with information shared promptly with hospitals. Hospitals must detail any claim reductions, and doctors will receive additional training to prevent unwarranted deductions, ensuring timely payments.

