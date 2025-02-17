Left Menu

HIV Crisis Deepens in South Africa Amid U.S. Aid Freeze

In South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal province, the suspension of U.S. foreign aid, specifically PEPFAR, is affecting HIV patients' access to medication. With roads difficult to traverse and limited clinic access, the disruption is fueling concerns about rising infection rates and treatment defaults, impacting millions reliant on this aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 17-02-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 01:46 IST
HIV Crisis Deepens in South Africa Amid U.S. Aid Freeze
  • Country:
  • South Africa

In the rural regions of South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal, Nozuko Majola, aged 19, faces uncertainty over accessing her crucial HIV medication. The suspension of the U.S. foreign aid freeze has left many like her in a precarious situation, struggling to afford the journey to health facilities.

The global freeze on U.S. aid has compounded the challenges for South Africa's HIV patients. These individuals rely heavily on the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which significantly funds the nation's HIV treatment programs, supporting over 5.5 million patients annually. However, the aid halt has disrupted vital services, leading to resource scarcity at public health centers.

While a federal judge has temporarily lifted the funding freeze, the damage is already visible. Clinics are overwhelmed with patients, and health workers, funded by PEPFAR, question their job security. As aid organizations struggle, there's mounting fear that progress in combating HIV could reverse, with dire consequences for millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025